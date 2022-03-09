Home
News
Police: 2 arrested, man accused of shooting at car during car chase
Two people are facing charges after police say one of them shot at a car while during a Tuesday car chase in Brownsville. Mateo Galvan,...
Los Fresnos PD facing impact of gas price hike
The increase in gas prices is also affecting...
WATCH LIVE: Weslaco holds state of the city address
Weslaco city Mayor David Suarez and other officials...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, March 9, 2022: Morning shower with temperatures in the 60s
March 8, 2022: Drizzle possible, temperatures in the 50s
March 7, 2022: Cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s by the afternoon
A cold front will move through the area...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Women Advance in WAC Tournament With Win Over Seattle
LAS VEGAS – #8 The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team hit 13 3-pointers to open the Western Athletic Conference (WAC)...
McAllen High basketball ends playoff run in regional semifinal
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- McAllen High School ends...
McAllen High basketball preps for regional semifinals
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High school boy's basketball...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Ucrania pide ayuda a Occidente mientras que un millón de niños dejan atrás vidas y amigos
ZAHONY, Hungría (AP) — Tras oír como caían bombas en su ciudad, Járkiv, Annamaria Maslovska dejó sus amigos, sus juguetes y su vida en Ucrania e...
LO ÚLTIMO: Heineken, Discovery, se suman a éxodo de Rusia
Los acontecimientos más recientes relacionados con la guerra...
Hombre trata de contrabandear reptiles escondidos en su ropa
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Un hombre trató infructuosamente...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days