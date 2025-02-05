Home
Roma man sentenced in connection with deadly human smuggling crash
A 28-year-old man was sentenced in connection with a 2019 crash that killed four undocumented migrants in Duval County, according to a Wednesday news release from...
Mexico deploys the first of 10,000 National Guard to US border after Trump's threat of tariffs
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (AP) — A line of...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 3, 2025: Foggy morning, breezy evening with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day
A look at some of the big signings across the valley from some of the top athletes in both football and softball.
Trump signs executive order intended to bar transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on...
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district
Highlights from McAllen High's win over PSJA Memorial.
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
México despliega nuevo contingente de la Guardia Nacional en la frontera con EEUU
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México (AP) — Una hilera de camiones de la Guardia Nacional y del Ejército de México avanzaba el miércoles a lo largo de la...
Miércoles 5 de Febrero: Cálido con brisa en los altos 80s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook haga...
San Juan lanza programa de amnistía para eliminar infracciones y órdenes de arresto
En San Juan, el tribunal municipal ha puesto...
