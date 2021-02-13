Home
H-E-B temporarily adjusts store hours amid severe winter weather
Texas grocery giant H-E-B announced Saturday it will temporarily adjust its store hours as severe winter weather is expected to push through the state. The...
Gov. Abbott asks Texans to stay off roads, conserve energy as severe winter weather approaches
Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday he will request...
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Saturday acquitted...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) releasing a notice for extreme cold weather throughout the region, an electric company has released storm preparation tips....
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Sports
5on5 for Friday Feb. 12
MCALLEN - Check out the highlights from the Bi-district round of playoffs from Friday February 12th!
Gonzaque Makes It Official, Signs With UTSA
MISSION - Mission Veterans wide receiver AJ Gonzaque...
5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Bi-District Playoffs
Thursday, February 11th Girls Bi-District Playoffs ...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Advertencia de baja sensación térmica para el Valle de Texas
Se esperan temperaturas de enfriamiento por el viento que amenazan la vida, Heladas fuertes y dañinas, con algo de hielo y lluvia helada el lunes...
Senado absuelve a expresidente Trump de incitar ataque a Capitolio, dando fin a juicio político.
WASHINGTON (AP) - El Senado absolvió el sábado...
Bomberos de Brownsville encuentran cuerpo dentro de vehículo en llamas
El alguacil del condado de Cameron, Eric Garza,...
