Gov. Abbott discuss Valley issues with South Texas leaders
Gov. Greg Abbott was in McAllen Tuesday to discuss issues affecting South Texas. McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos hosted a Q&A session with Abbott as part...
Family of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in Peñitas offering reward for information
The family of a woman who was killed...
DPS discusses a year's worth of operations at Fronton Island
Channel 5 News was given an exclusive look...
Weather
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Sept. 23, 2024: Chance of showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Sept, 22, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edinburg Vela takes down Nikki Rowe in volleyball district action
Edinburg Vela defeated Nikki Rowe three sets to one in volleyball district action on Tuesday night.
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Franky Trevino - Weslaco - 201 total...
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 4
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Sept. 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Hombre se declara culpable en caso de narcotráfico en Progreso
Registros judiciales muestran que Arturo Alemán se declaró culpable el martes por un cargo de posesión con intención de distribuir drogas. Como parte de su...
El ayuntamiento de Edcouch vota a favor de despedir al administrador municipal acusado
El consejo municipal de Edcouch votó el martes...
Innovación de monitorear su salud con relojes inteligentes
Según Harvard Health, el "iWatch, FitBit, Garmin y...
