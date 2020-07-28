Home
News
Church group handing out free meals in Mission
The Southern Baptist Texas Convention plans to distribute 700 free meals Tuesday in Mission, providing hot food to people affected by Hurricane Hanna. Meals will...
Hidalgo County opens 'information line' for questions about flooding, emergency shelter
Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday that an "information...
McAllen Medical Center, already struggling with coronavirus pandemic, weathers hurricane
The number of emergency room visits at McAllen...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
TAPPS Makes Adjustment to 2020 Fall Revision
FORT WORTH - TAPPS, the governing body for Texas private school athletics made a slight adjustment to their fall schedule change on Thursday. The league expanded...
UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a...
UIL Pushes Back Fall Sports in 6A, 5A; Small Schools To Start On Time
AUSTIN - The UIL made one of the...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Alerta emitida por posible desbordamiento del Rio Bravo
Muchas personas se han visto afectadas tanto en el sur de Texas como en el norte de la frontera mexicana por la tormenta Hanna. El...
Tres condados del Valle reportan en total 17 muertes relacionadas coronavirus y 973 casos adicionales
El lunes se reportaron 973 casos nuevos de...
Prueban vacuna para el coronavirus en 30,000 voluntarios
LAURAN NEERGAARD y MICHAEL HILL El más...
