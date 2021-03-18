Home
Gov. Abbott wants DPS to interview minors at immigration facilities
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, speaking just a few blocks away from the Dallas Convention Center where hundreds of migrant teen boys are expected to be...
Harlingen to distribute 1,000 wristbands for first dose vaccination clinic
The city of Harlingen will administer 1,000 first...
Number of unaccompanied migrant children surges as reports of overcrowded conditions inside migrant facilities surface
The White House has yet to give an...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
UTRGV Drops One at #10 Texas 15-2
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team fell to the No. 10 Texas Longhorns 15-2 in seven innings on Tuesday at...
High School Baseball - Tuesday 3/16
Our baseball action took us to McAllen and...
Jacquline Vargas Signs NLI to Texas A&M San Antonio
HARLINGEN - Harlingen's Jacquline Vargas signing her #NLI...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Declaración de impuestos se extiende al 17 de mayo
El departamento del tesoro y el servicio de rentas internas conocido como IRS por sus siglas en inglés Anunciaron éste martes que la fecha límite...
Esperan apertura de puentes en Brownsville Matamoros
Las restricciones temporales a viajes no esenciales en...
Incendio en una bodega en McAllen
Un tercer incendio se registró en McAllen en...
