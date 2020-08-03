Home
Abbott announces approval for SNAP benefit replacements in Valley counties following hurricane
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received approval for SNAP benefit replacements for food lost or destroyed...
2 additional cases of COVID-19 reported at Evins Regional Juvenile Center
The Texas Juvenile Justice Department announced on Monday...
AEP asking Valley customers to conserve energy
AEP Texas is asking their customers help conserve...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
RGV FC TOROS VS FC TULSA TO BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
EDINBURG - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the Rio Grande Valley, the RGV FC Toros have made the decision to continue to play without...
TAPPS Makes Adjustment to 2020 Fall Revision
FORT WORTH - TAPPS, the governing body for...
UIL Speaks Out on COVID Related Schedule Changes
AUSTIN - The University Interscholastic league held a...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Regreso físico a las escuelas es incierto en México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Más de 30 millones de niños en México empezarán las clases a distancia el 24 de agosto, pero aun no queda...
Condado Cameron reporta la cifra más alta en un día de 1,106 casos adicionales de coronavirus
El condado Cameron confirmó el sábado1,106 casos positivos...
AEP pide a residentes del Valle conservar electricidad de 1 a 14 de agosto
AEP Texas pide a los residentes de todo...
