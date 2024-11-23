Home
Officials work to develop system to measure water sent from Mexico
State water officials are trying to come up with a better way to measure water in the Rio Grande. Mexico is offering 120,000 acre feet...
Harlingen CISD interim superintendent receiving monthly stipend
The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District interim superintendent...
La Joya ISD looking to consolidate specialty schools into one campus
La Joya Independent School District is looking to...
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024: Sunny, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Nov. 22, 2024: Nice afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First and Goal: Highlights from Area Playoffs
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 below: ...
Area Round Preview: Brownsville Veterans Chargers
A big win over Edinburg to open the...
Area Round Preview: PSJA North Raiders
The PSJA North Raiders are set to battle...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Yoshi, the Leopard Gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
La policía de McAllen busca a un anciano desaparecido
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen está buscando a un hombre de 67 años al que se le ha diagnosticado un deterioro cognitivo. La policía...
Sheriff del condado Hidalgo arresta a hombre buscado en relación con la muerte de su hija
El padre de la niña de tres años,...
La policía de Mercedes aumenta las medidas de seguridad antes de las vacaciones
Centros comerciales y outlets del Valle estarán repletos...
