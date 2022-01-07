Home
COVID-19 cases affecting local airports
Valley International Airport in Harlingen is currently being impacted by an increase in COVID-19 cases. Director of Aviation Marv Esterly says they’ve seen some positive...
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 471 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Weslaco police looking for new leads in 2016 crash
The Weslaco Police Department is looking for new...
Jan. 6, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 5, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 4, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
RGVCA West All-Star Team Preview
MCALLEN, TEXAS - We gave you an inside look on the RGVCA East team, so now we hopped over to the West side to show you...
UTRGV MBB prepares for hectic schedule
EDINBURG, Texas -- The UTRGV men's basketball team...
RGVCA East All-Star team preview
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The RGVCA All-star is this...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Los casos de COVID-19 están afectando a los aeropuertos locales
El Aeropuerto Internacional Valley en Harlingen se está viendo afectado actualmente por un aumento en los casos de COVID-19. El director de Aviación, Marv Esterly,...
Se abre un nuevo parque inclusivo en McAllen
El jueves se llevó a cabo una ceremonia...
Más contagios entre vacunados en el condado Cameron
Funcionarios de salud aconsejan a la población vacunada...
