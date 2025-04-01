Home
Floodwaters keep Santa Rosa residents from homes
Pumps have been moved to clear floodwaters in Santa Rosa. The main complaint is that water drifts through Santa Rosa. People try to run pumps,...
Severe flooding continues in Lyford, days after storm
Parts of Willacy County remain flooded following last...
Records: Open alcohol containers found inside vehicle that caused deadly Alamo crash
According to a criminal complaint, open alcohol containers...
Weather
Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Foggy morning, muggy evening with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 31, 2025: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 30, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise history
The RGV Vipers are set to start the postseason on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. After a stellar 9-4 record in...
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after rocky regular season lifts team into regional final
The Juarez-Lincoln Huskies are one win away from...
Edcouch-Elsa girls powerlifting wins state title
This March, the Edcouch Elsa girls powerlifting team...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Noticias RGV
Registros: Encuentran envases de alcohol abiertos en el vehículo que causó el accidente mortal de Álamo
Según una denuncia penal, se encontraron recipientes de alcohol abiertos en el interior de un Ford F-150 que provocó un accidente en el que murió un...
Lyford y condado Willacy enfrentan crisis por las persistentes inundaciones
Familias en el condado Willacy continúan sintiendo los...
Residentes piden soluciones tras inundaciones en Santa Rosa
Hasta las rodillas dicen los residentes de Santa...
