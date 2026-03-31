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South Texas Health System donates AEDs to Valley Boys and Girls Clubs
South Texas Health System donated two automated external defibrillators to each of seven Boys and Girls Clubs across the Rio Grande Valley. The donations were...
Juvenile arrested after reports of weapon on campus at Harlingen High School
A juvenile was arrested after reports that a...
Cameron, Hidalgo counties schedule emergency alert systems test
Cameron and Hidalgo counties will test their public...
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Tuesday, March 31, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 30, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
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Sunday, March 29, 2026: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Cowboys head coach gives update on George Pickens status ahead of offseason program
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was at the NFL Annual League Meeting this week in Arizona. While in attendance, the Cowboys head coach was asked about...
Palmview and Brownsville Veterans set to represent the RGV in boys soccer regional finals
The Rio Grande Valley will be well represented...
UTRGV Athletics Class of 2026 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
UTRGV Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, March 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Red wriggler worms
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