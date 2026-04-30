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Channel 5 News Presents 'Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders'
Channel 5 News takes a look back at a case that has haunted Brownsville for decades. In 2003, three children were murdered at the hands...
Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears was charged...
17-year-old McAllen teen accused of purchasing alcohol for Airbnb party with fake ID
A 17-year-old McAllen teen was identified as the...
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Thursday, April 30, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 29, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Windy, hazy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Harlingen South's Yariel Cabrera signs to play football at Texas Lutheran
Harlingen South football star Yariel Cabrera signed to Texas Lutheran University. Cabrera has made his mark as a multi-sport athlete and is also preparing to...
Weslaco East's Marcos Garcia signs with Our Lady of the Lake soccer
Weslaco East soccer star Marcos Garcia signed with...
UTRGV baseball pulls off massive upset in 9-7 win over #6 Oregon State
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down the #6 Oregon...
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Pet of the Week: Kermit the kitten
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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