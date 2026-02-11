Home
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Sunny Glen Children's Home hosting 3rd annual TopGolf classic
Back for another round, the Third Annual FORE!...
Superhero window washers surprise patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Edinburg
Professional window washers on Tuesday dressed up as...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026: Warm day with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 9, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA North girls basketball defeats Sharyland in district title game
Highlights and postgame coverage from the PSJA North Lady Raiders district title win over Sharyland. Also highlights from PSJA North vs. Sharyland boys basketball, Harvest Christian...
Kennedy Kaiser's heroics with late goal lifts McAllen Memorial over rivals at McHi
Highlights from McAllen Memorial's thrilling one-goal win over...
UTRGV extends historic winning streak to eight behind career-high 26 points from Jaylen Washington
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Nicholls on the...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday: Feb. 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
