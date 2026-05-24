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Harlingen city officials seek community input ahead of revitalization ride-along
Harlingen city leaders want to hear from neighbors living in District 4. In June, Commissioner Frank Morales and his staff will visit problem areas inside...
La Joya city officials issue safety warning after alligator spotted near two neighborhoods
The city of La Joya issued a safety...
DPS investigates crash in Sebastian that caused SUV to leave roadway, strike pedestrian
A vehicle crash caused an SUV to veer...
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Sunday, May 24, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH LIVE: First Warn 5 Weather Team provide storm updates
As of 11:59 a.m. Saturday, May 23, strong...
Severe thunderstorm warning for Willacy County expires
A severe thunderstorm warning for Willacy County expired....
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Sharyland Rattlers dominate Cedar Park to advance to the state semifinals, PSJA drops game three
The Sharyland Rattlers stormed into the state semifinals for the first time in program history after a high-energy showdown against the Cedar Park Timberwolves at Gregory...
McAllen High's Sophia Flores signs to run track with UTSA
McAllen High senior athlete Sophia Flores signed with...
PSJA North's Daren Garcia signs with Alvin College
PSJA North dual-sport star Daren Garcia signed to...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Ornate box turtle
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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