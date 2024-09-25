Home
News
DHR Health introduces Valley students to careers in surgical technology
While technology grows, so does the need for surgical technologists in the medical field. “We have experienced a shortage,” Dr. Rene Luna, DHR Health OBGYN...
Groundbreaking held for SPI's history museum
A new building is taking shape along Padre...
Hidalgo County emergency management team receiving national recognition
To stay prepared for another pandemic — or...
Weather
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 23, 2024: Chance of showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edinburg Vela takes down Nikki Rowe in volleyball district action
Edinburg Vela defeated Nikki Rowe three sets to one in volleyball district action on Tuesday night.
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Franky Trevino - Weslaco - 201 total...
Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 4
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Lorena Cerda
A Progreso High School student has shown great success, not only in her academics but also in sports. Despite facing adversity, Lorena Cerda has maintained...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Aeropuerto de McAllen aumenta tarifas de estacionamiento por primera vez en 10 años
Por primera vez en 10 años que el aeropuerto de McAllen sube las tarifas de estacionamiento. El estacionarse durante 30 minutos seguirá siendo gratis, pero...
Isla del Padre Sur inaugura su primer museo de historia
La Isla del Padre Sur va a tener...
Nuevo programa de denunciantes de la corrupción en el sur de Texas
Los fiscales federales ofrecen un nuevo programa de...
