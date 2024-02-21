Home
Harlingen police seeking teen missing for over a month
The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old. Jacob Barajas was last seen on Jan. 12, according to...
Harlingen small businesses impacted by string of burglaries
A love for baking is what inspired Erika...
Scientists tracking COVID-19 through wastewater in Cameron County
Scientists testing wastewater in Brownsville said in January...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 19, 2024: Breezy and milder, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Rio Hondo Bobcats riding hot streak heading into Area Round
RIO HONDO, Texas -- Rio Hondo boys basketball won their district (32-3A) for the first time in 12 years. Their playoff journey started with a...
HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights & Scores: Tuesday 2/20/24
WESLACO, Texas -- 15 of the 23 UIL...
Girls HS Basketball Region IV Quarterfinal Highlights & Scores
LAREDO, Texas -- Edinburg falls in the Region...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Distritos escolares en el Valle reciben fondos para salud mental
Para el próximo año académico, el distrito escolar de Mission tendrá más personal para ayudar para temas de salud mental. El distrito escolar de Mission...
Dos personas fallecen por la gripa en el condado Hidalgo
Las autoridades de salud están en plena temporada...
Grupos activistas comparten su disconformidad con nueva ley migratoria
Varios grupos activistas se reunieron en el Valle...
