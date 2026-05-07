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Mercedes library building outdoor learning space for families
The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Library in Mercedes is building an outdoor learning space for families. The space will include native plants, a chalkboard,...
Alamo and Hidalgo County team up to fix 1.5-mile stretch of Moore Road
The city of Alamo is about to spend...
Work set to begin on $76 million Ware Road expansion project
A $76 million road expansion project is set...
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Thursday, May 7, 2026: Possible thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
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Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 90s
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Harlingen South's Allison Miller commits to Friends University women's basketball
Harlingen South basketball star Allison Miller committed to Friends University on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Hawks guard was co-district MVP, an academic all-state selection and...
Los Fresnos athletes sign with Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M-Kingsville and UTSA
Three Los Fresnos student-athletes signed to continue their...
McAllen High's Yaneli Rocha overcomes injury to shine on the track
Lady Bulldogs star athlete Yaneli Rocha missed her...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Ojitos the mini pomeranian and Vengeance the kitten
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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