‘Progress in motion:’ Alamo holds first ever State of the City address
The city of Alamo held their first ever state of the city address on Thursday. The theme of the address was “progress in motion.” ...
San Juan Fire Department expanding water rescue division
The San Juan Fire Department is expanding their...
New DHR Health behavioral hospital aims to address psychiatric care shortage
Nearly 1.4 million people live in the Rio...
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024: Lower humidity, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Valley continues seeing record-breaking heat in November
The National Weather Service in Brownsville says this...
Sports
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes
It's a regular season rematch to open up the playoffs: Mercedes Tigers vs. Sharyland Rattlers. Both schools are back in the playoffs after missing out...
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland Conference
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Incarnate Word on...
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
Harlingen South star Amira Rodriguez signed her national...
Programming
This year's Student of the Week recipients honored during banquet
A big celebration was held Thursday in honor of some of the Valley’s brightest students. For the last several weeks, Channel 5 News has highlighted...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Cheer, the black Labrador
Noticias RGV
Resultados y jugadas de futbol americano – jueves 14 de noviembre
Alfredo Sánchez nos muestra lo más destacado de los juegos del fútbol americano de la escuela secundaria del jueves 14 de noviembre. Vea el video...
UTRGV inaugura centro de ciberseguridad para protección contra amenazas informáticas en el sur de Texas
UTRGV inauguró un multimillonario centro de ciberseguridad para...
Álamo presenta informe de gobierno destacando avances en infraestructura y seguridad pública
Álamo entregó su primer informe de gobierno, el...
