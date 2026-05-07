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‘She left me her four treasures:’ Edinburg father of four reacts after wife killed by suspected DUI driver
An Edinburg father says he doesn’t have time to fall apart after losing his wife of 13 years in a crash that happened near his family’s...
2 Texas residents were on hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, state says
Two Texas residents were on the MV Hondius,...
Alton rolls out new signs to protect children with autism from speeding drivers
New safety signs are going up in an...
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Thursday, May 7, 2026: Possible thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 6, 2026: Hot, hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, May 5, 2026: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 90s
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Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer commits to Nelson University
Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer made his commitment official on Thursday, signing to join the football program at Nelson University. "I think it's very...
RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Thursday, May 7th ...
Brownsville Hanna's Sebastian Escamilla signs with Frank Phillips University
Brownsville Hanna senior pitcher Sebastian Escamilla will play...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Ojitos the mini pomeranian and Vengeance the kitten
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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