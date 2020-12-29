Home
News
12 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 12 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The county did not release information about the gender or age of...
CON MI GENTE: South Texas Research Institute
The South Texas Research Institute in Edinburg is...
Harlingen starting a memorial for lives lost due to COVID-19
After Jennifer Gonzales lost her father to COVID-19,...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks continue for another week. On Saturday night at Buccaneer Stadium, Diamondback quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
First and Goal Friday - Area Round
First and Goal - Area Round Playoffs ...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Reportan 1er caso de nueva variante de COVID-19 en Colorado
DENVER, Colorado, EE.UU. (AP) - El primer caso reportado en Estados Unidos de una variante de COVID-19 que se ha visto en el Reino Unido fue...
12 personas en el condado Willacy dan positivo por COVID-19
El condado Willacy informó el martes que 12...
La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado Hidalgo publica una foto de un sospechoso de robo
La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado Hidalgo pidió...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days