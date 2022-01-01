Home
Brownsville PD: Man arrested for discharging firearm during New Year’s Eve
Officers with the Brownsville Police Department arrested a man accused of firing a rifle during a New Year’s Eve celebration. Police officers patrolling the area...
DPS: Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run
A San Juan teenager died in a hit-and-run...
New program to welcome students on field trip to Willacy County ranch
A Valley ranch is getting ready to host...
Weather
New Year's Eve 2021: Windy with temperatures in mid-80s
Dec. 30, 2021: Humid with temperatures in the mid-80s
Dec. 29, 2021: Humid, warm with temperatures in mid-80s
Sports
Head Coach Matt Figger on UTRGV Returning This Week
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Omicron variant has caused an outbreak of COVID-19 issues within college sports across the nation and UTRGV basketball has been hit. The...
UTRGV Women's Lose to SFA in WAC Opener
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande...
RGV Vipers During G-League's COVID Pause
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- COVID has significantly affected the...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Hechos Valle
Policía de Brownsville: Hombre arrestado por disparar arma de fuego durante la víspera de Año Nuevo
Los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Brownsville arrestaron a un hombre acusado de disparar un rifle durante una celebración de Año Nuevo. Los policías...
Sindicato de maestros local preocupado por la reapertura de escuelas la próxima semana
Con las vacaciones a punto de terminar para...
Brownsville ISD proporcionará pruebas de COVID-19 en todos los instalaciones
El descanso de diciembre ya casi termina y...
