Border wall land condemnation cases still active after executive order
President Joe Biden wasted little time fulfilling a campaign pledge by signing an executive order just hours after he was sworn in. But some Rio Grande...
Hidalgo County reports 21 coronavirus-related deaths, 709 positive cases
Hidalgo County reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths and 709...
It's National Thyroid Awareness Month. Here's what you need to know.
After having constant issues with coughing and sleeping,...
Sports
UTRGV cancels men's basketball game due to COVID-19
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's men's basketball team announced Friday that a Tier 1 personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The team will now...
Edinburg CISD Reassigns Leija, Peña From Their Coaching Posts
EDINBURG - Edinburg CISD made two coaching changes...
Detmer Leaves His Mission Nest for Somerset
MISSION - Koy Detmer is leaving the Mission...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Excede demanda de solicitudes para la vacuna en universidad del Río Grande
Más de 50,000 personas están en la lista de espera en UTRGV para recibir la vacuna contra el COVID 19. La demanda es tan alta...
Biden coloca busto en honor a César Chávez en la Oficina Oval de la Casa Blanca
El presidente Biden toma medidas radicales para anular...
Brindan reconocimientos a trabajadores en primera línea de la ciudad de Pharr
Funcionarios de la ciudad de Pharr reconocieron hoy...
