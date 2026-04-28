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San Juan man faces arraignment, accused of fatally hitting cyclist while leaving dealership with new vehicle
A 24-year-old San Juan man is set to be arraigned on a manslaughter charge after allegedly killing a bicyclist by crashing into him while trying to...
Health official warns of increase in syphilis cases across the Rio Grande Valley
Hidalgo County health officials say syphilis cases have...
Alamo commissioners vote to terminate city manager’s contract ‘without cause’
Alamo commissioners voted on Tuesday to terminate the...
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Tuesday, April 28, 2026: Windy, hazy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April 27, 2026: Hot and hazy, breezy, temps in the 90s
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Sunday, April 26, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s
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McAllen Memorial boys golf finished tied for fourth place in the 5A state tournament
The McAllen Memorial boys golf team finished tied for fourth place in the 5A state tournament in Georgetown, Texas. Mustangs' Liam McGurk came in the...
Economedes baseball takes down Weslaco in seeding game
Highlights from the seeding game between Economedes Jaguars...
Weslaco East's Andrea Quintero signs to Western Texas College
Weslaco East track and cross country star Andrea...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 27, 2026
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