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Incumbent mayor faces city commissioner in San Benito election
Voters in San Benito are choosing between two candidates for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Ricardo Guerra and City Commissioner Pedro "Pete" Galvan are competing for the...
May election brings three newcomers to McAllen's District 5 commissioner ballot
Early voting underway for McAllen City Commission race...
Heart of the Valley: Doctors answer viewer questions about diabetes
One in three people in the Rio Grande...
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Monday, April 20, 2026: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, April 19, 2026: Rain, breezy and cooler, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 18, 2026: Temperatures drop in the evening bringing a few thunderstorms
Overnight temperatures will drop below average and bring...
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Cowboys make Brandon Aubrey the NFL's highest-paid kicker with a $28 million, 4-year contract
The Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey agreed Monday on a $28 million, four-year contract extension that completes his improbable rise from playing in a spring league...
McHi Yaneli Rocha sets Area round meet record, McAllen Memorial Boys Track & Field team secure the Area Championship
RGV Area Track and Field results.
UTRGV Baseball improves to 12-12, takes over 6th place in conference standings
Edinburg, TX -- After a big series win...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, April 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 17, 2026
Zoo guest: Horned lizard
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