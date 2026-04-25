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Heart of the Valley: H-E-B continues offering free glucose screenings
Diabetes impacts about one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley — a rate significantly higher than the national diabetes average. Channel 5 News...
Wrong-way driver arrested in connection with deadly Cameron County crash
A man was arrested in connection with a...
Brownsville Public Utilities receives $1.2 million to add backup generators at 11 wells
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board received a $1.2...
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Saturday, April 25, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, April 24, 2026: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, April 23, 2026: Foggy morning, breezy day with highs in the 80s
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Edcouch-Elsa takes game three, San Benito sweeps Edinburg North
RGV Softball Playoffs Saturday, April 25th. Bi-District round (Best-of-3) Edcouch-Elsa 6, Sharyland Pioneer 4 (Edcouch-Elsa wins the series) San Benito 3, Edinburg...
La Feria's Anthony & Armando Morales sign to run at TCU
Coverage of the Morales twins from La Feria...
RGV softball Friday night bi-district round scores & highlights
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS Friday, April 24th ...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, April 24, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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