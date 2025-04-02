Home
News
Crawfish Boil and Brews event scheduled in May in Brownsville
It's a big party in Brownsville, the Crawfish Boil and Brews is scheduled in May. Rio Grande Valley residents should plan for some great food,...
Heart of the Valley: La Joya woman shares story on diabetes diagnosis
More than 43 percent of people in the...
Valley health officials urge residents to protect themselves from mosquitos
With all the standing water in many parts...
Weather
Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Foggy morning, muggy evening with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, March 31, 2025: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Vipers eliminated from G League playoffs with loss to Salt Lake City
The RGV Vipers lost to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday night 129-102 in the G League playoffs. With the loss, the Vipers season officially...
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state semifinal
The Progreso Red Ants took down the Hidalgo...
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise history
The RGV Vipers are set to start the...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pet of the Week: Clover the Dachshund
Connect
Noticias RGV
Donna refuerza fumigación y retiro de agua estancada para combatir mosquitos
En Donna ya se está fumigando contra mosquitos que han llegado por el agua estancada. De las fuertes lluvias de la semana pasada. La ciudad...
Comisión internacional de límites y aguas debate protocolo de gestión de inundaciones
Líderes de lugares afectados por las inundaciones en...
Condado Hidalgo ofrece ayuda financiera a damnificados por tormentas
La agencia de servicios comunitarios en el condado...
Take 5
