Valley parents concerned about sending children to school following Uvalde shooting
The school shooting in Uvalde is sparking calls from the federal and state level for gun legislation. Now, Valley parents are weighing in on what...
McAllen ISD 5th grade student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee
The top student-spellers from around the country are...
June 1, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 90s
Weather
June 1, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 90s
May 30, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the mid-90s
May 29, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sports
UIL baseball regional finals schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland Pioneer is getting ready to take on Georgetown in the UIL baseball region IV-5A finals. Here's the schedule: Game 1:...
Weslaco Rallies in Final Frame But Falls in Regional Final to O'Connor
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Weslaco Panthers nearly ended...
D-Backs Fall as Buda Johnson Forces Game 3
CORPUS CHRISTI - There will be game three...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday
A free health fair will be taking place...
Hechos Valle
Seguridad escolar aumentada en el distrito escolar de Donna
El martes marcó el primer día de regreso a la escuela para los estudiantes del distrito escolar de Donna luego del arresto de cuatro estudiantes la...
Harmony Public Schools anuncia academia virtual
Las Escuelas Públicas de Harmony ofrecerán una opción...
Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Hidalgo busca a adolescente desaparecida
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hidalgo...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
