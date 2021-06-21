Home
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 68 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 68 positive cases of COVID-19. A man in his 60s from Weslaco died as a result...
Gladys Porter Zoo tracks growth of endangered bird species
For the first time in almost 25 years,...
June 21, 2021: Excessive heat warning for Starr, southern Hidalgo counties
An excessive heat warning is in effect for...
June 21, 2021: Excessive heat warning for Starr, southern Hidalgo counties
An excessive heat warning is in effect for Starr and southern Hidalgo counties on Monday. The heat index could be around 110 to 122 degrees...
June 19, 2021: Hot and humid with stray shower possible
June 18, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Finally Holds Induction Ceremony for Class of 2020
MISSION - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame finally was able to induct their class of 2020 on Saturday at the Mission Event Center...
Harlingen and Harlingen South Join Field of RGV Teams to 7-on-7 State Tourney
WESLACO - On Saturday Harlingen and Harlingen South...
Toros and San Antonio Finish to a 1-1 Draw on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Saturday, June 19, 2021) –...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
México: el miedo invade a Reynosa tras muerte de 19 personas
El miedo invadió a la ciudad fronteriza de Reynosa tras los ataques del sábado que se cobraron 19vidas: cuatro presuntos atacantes y 15 personas entre las...
¿Por qué siguen aumentando los casos de VIH en nuestra región?
Recientemente los Centros de Control y Prevención de...
México: Sube a 19 los muertos en ataques en Reynosa, Tamaulipas frontera con Texas
Por ALFREDO PEÑA Associated Press CIUDAD VICTORIA,...
