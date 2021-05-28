Home
WATCH LIVE: Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to meet with Elsa officials over federal funding
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) will meet with city of Elsa officials Friday morning to discuss federal funding. The press conference will be livestreamed in...
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 89 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death...
May 28, 2021: Breezy, humid with temperatures in low 90s
May 28, 2021: Breezy, humid with temperatures in low 90s
May 27, 2021: Windy, breezy conditions with temperatures in low 90s
May 26, 2021: Highs in low 90s with showers in spots
Sports
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team started their preparations for the 6A Sweet-16 in La Villa on Tuesday. The artificial surface will be similar...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC,...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Restricciones en la frontera afecta gravemente la economía local
Otro mes de restricciones en la frontera, algunos empresarios en el lado texano, apenas han podido sobrevivir sin sus clientes mexicanos, otros negocios han tenido que...
Tenía solo cinco meses de haber cruzado la frontera buscaba un mejor futuro y lo que encontró fue la muerte
A poco más de 72 horas de que...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 3 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 133 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el jueves tres muertes...
