Report: COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to 266 in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 275 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services...
Texas abortion law challenge heads to state's supreme court, likely adding more delays to case
" Texas abortion law challenge heads to...
Airlines again warn of potential disruption from 5G rollout
The airline industry is raising the stakes in...
Jan. 18, 2022: Sunny and breezy with temperatures reaching the 80s
Jan. 17, 2022: Cold morning, temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon
Sunday Evening, Jan. 16, 2022: Freeze warning for Willacy County, temperatures in the 40s tonight across the Valley
Sports
Vaquero drafted to MLS
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Forward Reshuan Walkes became the second player in Vaquero history to be selected in the Major League Soccer Superdraft. Click on...
PSJA North Pitcher Ariella Saenz Signs with TAMUCC
PHARR, TEXAS - Lethal PSJA North Pitcher Ariella...
Brownsville Lopez Juan Velez's Growth On and Off The Pitch
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - From Brownsville Porter to Brownsville...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida: La importancia de nutrición
Para muchos, la llegada del año nuevo es una oportunidad para empezar desde cero y el momento ideal para establecer propósitos en los próximos meses. ...
Nuevas reglas para votar por correo afectan a residentes del Valle
Miles de votos por correo están siendo rechazados...
Maestros sustitutos en alta demanda tras falta de personal en las escuelas del Valle por COVID-19
La falta de personal por COVID-19 no solo...
