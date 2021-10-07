Home
Valley native dies in Fort Bragg
The military community at Fort Bragg is mourning the death of a Valley native. Private First Class Patrick Hernandez, 30, died in a military Humvee...
'He's unwilling to solve this crisis': Biden administration criticized over lack of help at the border
Republican governors criticized President Biden during their visit...
Valley doctor and cancer survivor encourages women to take action with preventative care
Most doctors are familiar with diagnosing and treating...
Weather
Oct. 7, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 6, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 5, 2021: Less humid with temperatures in low 90s
Sports
Lady Raiders praise coaches on National Coaches Day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Today marks National Coaches Day and the Rivera Lady Raiders volleyball team gave KRGV their thoughts on a coaching staff that means a...
UTRGV Men's Basketball Season Preview
EDINBURG, Texas - College basketball is around the...
5-Star Plays; Week Six
Check out the Week 6 edition of 5-Star...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Hechos Valle
El sistema de autoservicio de la recaudación de impuestos en el condado Cameron agiliza los pagos de impuestos
En el condado Cameron el pago de impuestos a la propiedad se está poniendo más accesible para miles de contribuyentes esto al expander el sistema de...
Policía: 1 muerto, 2 hospitalizados tras tiroteo en Harlingen, sospechoso está fugitivo
Un hombre murió y otros dos fueron hospitalizados...
EEUU: Anuncian más medidas pese a disminución de COVID
Las muertes a causa del COVID-19 en Estados...
