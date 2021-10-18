Home
Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's constitutionality...
Hidalgo County: All 4 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals
Hidalgo County on Monday reported four coronavirus-related deaths...
PSJA nutrition program aims to teach students about sustainability
An initiative at PSJA schools teaches students about...
Weather
Oct. 18, 2021: Temperatures in mid-80s
Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021: Morning showers, temperatures in the 70s
Oct. 15, 2021: Evening storms possible, temperatures in mid-90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from October 16, 2021
WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above to watch highlights from Week 8 of Texas high school football from this past Saturday.
Double the trouble
MISSION, Texas -- Alan and Alek Gonzalez are...
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 15, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve writing, a passion that started at a young age. It's not just writing, the senior at Sharyland...
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Hechos Valle
Se firma resolución en honor a leyendas tejanas
Como parte del mes de la Herencia hispana el congresista Filemón Vela re introduce una resolución para honrar a las leyendas de la música texana. Esta...
Envían cuarto cheque de crédito tributario por hijos en el 2021
Éste viernes el departamento de rentas internas conocido...
Republicanos reaccionan ante la posibilidad de restituir el programa permanecer en Mexico
El partido republicano ha reaccionado ante el anuncio...
