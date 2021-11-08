Home
News
Elsa Police Department investigating 'possible threat' at Truan Junior High School
The Elsa Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday the department is investigating a "possible threat" at Truan Junior High School. Police say the...
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Weslaco, DPS investigating
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating...
Hidalgo County reports five coronavirus-related deaths, 61 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Nov. 8, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in mid-80s
Nov. 6, 2021: Another nice day
Nov. 5, 2021: Sun returns with temperatures in the 70s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Mustang re-joins Memorial squad at right time
MCALLEN, Texas -- When facing the McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs, good luck getting past Eliane Silberman. An already dominant team, added another weapon to their team...
Donna celebrates 60th anniversary of state championship
DONNA, TEXAS - 60 years ago, the Donna...
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 5, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida: Vacuna covid para ninos
Suigen las dudas sobre la vacuna de niños contra el covid 19. Nancy Soto nos tiene mas informacion sobre la vacuna en Salud y Vida....
El Departamento de Policía de Elsa investiga 'posible amenaza' en Truan Junior High School
El Departamento de Policía de Elsa dijo en...
Estudiante de la preparatoria Palmview sobresale en baloncesto
Un atleta local preparado para llegar a donde...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
