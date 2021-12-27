Home
News
Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law Monday, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise...
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on...
Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 173 positive cases
Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 173...
Dec. 27, 2021: Windy and warm with temperatures in the mid-80s
Dec. 24, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the mid-80s
Dec. 23, 2021: Sunny, temperatures in the low 80s
Sports
Vaqueros earning rest during holiday break
EDINBURG, Texas -- The UTRGV men's basketball team was forced to miss out on their first two WAC games against Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston...
Valley sports during holiday season
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- With UIL sports...
McHi's Celina Saenz: A-Game On and Off the Court
You may be familair with McHi's Lady Bulldog...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Hechos Valle
Salud y Vida: Vacunas contra la influenza
Los expertos en salud advierten sobre un doble golpe del Covid-19 y la influenza en este invierno. Además de esas preocupaciones, las investigaciones muestran que...
Las autoridades recuerdan al público sobre la seguridad de los fuegos artificiales
Con la víspera de Año Nuevo a solo...
El condado Hidalgo reporta tres muertes no vacunadas, 280 casos positivos de COVID-19
El condado de Hidalgo informó el lunes tres...
