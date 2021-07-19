Home
Former La Joya mayor pleads guilty to wire fraud
A former mayor of the city of La Joya is facing the possibility of decades in prison. Former La Joya Mayor Jose A. "Fito" Salinas...
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 193 positive cases
Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jasmine Crockett, a Black...
Weather
July 19, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
July 18, 2021: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s
July 17, 2021: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Sports
UTRGV baseball recruiting locally
EDINBURG, Texas -- Right now, the UTRGV baseball team has at least four players on its roster from right here in the valley. Channel 5...
Harlingen Cardinal receives local scholarship
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Jerry Hirst coached the Harlingen...
UTRGV pitcher hopeful for draft
EDINBURG, Texas -- The 2021 MLB Draft is...
Programming
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Realizan vacunación para personas de 40 a 49 años en Reynosa, Tamaulipas
El ayuntamiento de Reynosa, Tamaulipas invita este lunes a sus habitantes a la jornada de vacunación para personas de 40 a 49 años de edad y...
Tras cinco años de la muerte de una adolescente en San Benito, aún no hay arrestos
Ya han pasado 5 años de la desaparición...
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus, 193 casos positivos
El condado Cameron informó el lunes una muerte...
