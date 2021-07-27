Home
Migrant apprehensions creating COVID concerns in La Joya
The amount of migrants crossing the border illegally is bringing out new COVID concerns in the city of La Joya following a viral social media post...
CDC wants more vaccinated people and schoolchildren to mask up — but Texas keeps it voluntary
" CDC wants more vaccinated people and...
McAllen attorney pleads guilty to assisting drug traffickers
A McAllen attorney accused of providing federal court...
Weather
July 27, 2021: Weak storms in spots, highs in mid-90s
July 26, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in mid-90s
Sunday July 25: Mostly Sunny
Sports
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 wraps up live coverage at training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. Sports Director Alex Del Barrio brings in the latest...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Three
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 continues its coverage...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Two
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys resume training camp...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army teamed up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need! Due to...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
Hechos Valle
Pregúntele al Experto: ¿Qué puedo hacer para que el aire acondicionado sea más eficiente?
Conocer exactamente lo que hay que hacer para obtener el mejor rendimiento del aire acondicionado y que nuestro hogar este perfectamente fresco y a la misma...
Familia en Mission está en medio de acumulamientos de agua, aunque ya pasaron las lluvias
Ha pasado casi un mes desde las últimas...
ESPECIAL PARTE 1: Lo que se vive en una unidad de cuidados intensivos por el covid, una pandemia entre los no vacunados
Los últimos meses de pandemia del covid-19, han...
