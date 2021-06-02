Home
Harlingen to hold second dose vaccine clinic
Second-dose vaccines of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at the Harlingen Convention Center on Saturday, May 15. The vsaccine dosages are for those...
City of Palmview distributing sandbags to residents
The city of Palmview will distribute sandbags to...
Harlingen distributing sandbags to residents
The city of Harlingen is making sandbags available...
Hechos Valle
Enfrentando la Furia:Evacuación durante huracanes
Durante una tormenta o en el peor de los casos un huracán las evacuaciones es una de las consecuencias, pero para muchas familias especialmente aquí en...
Enfrentando la Furia:Marejadas ciclónicas
De los cuatro peligros primarios de un huracán...
Enfrentando la Furia: Conozca las clasificaciones de huracanes
La intensidad de un huracán al tocar tierra...
