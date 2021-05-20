Home
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday. The National...
Mexican president draws US into dispute over governor
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has made little...
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 to hold second-dose drive-thru vaccination clinic
Hidalgo County, in partnership with Precinct 1 Commissioner’s...
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday. The National...
May 20, 2021: Cool start to the morning with high of mid-80s
Tracking severe weather in Monte Alto
In Monte Alto, neighborhoods were flooding with some...
Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery
CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa collected another title belt for his trophy case on Saturday night with a 7th round KO victory over...
Toros Improve to 3-0 With 2-1 Victory Over San Antonio FC
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley FC (3-0-0)...
Toros President Ron Patel Resigns
EDINBURG - Toros President Ron Patel no longer...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Cuantiosos danos materiales y muerte dejan las tormentas de Nuevo Laredo
Con un saldo de tres personas sin vida y cientos de damnificados, los residentes de Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas enfrentaron las tormentas de estos días Italia...
Reanudarán este jueves la búsqueda de automóvil que fue visto deslizándose en un canal del condado Hidalgo
En el condado Cameron las autoridades iniciaron una...
Emiten alerta migratoria contra el gobernador de Tamaulipas García Cabeza de Vaca
A solicitud de la Fiscalía General de la...
