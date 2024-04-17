Home
Hidalgo County commissioner: Underground fire causing strange smell in Mission neighborhood
An underground fire in Mission that keeps reigniting is the cause of the strange smell in the area of Abram and Western roads. Hidalgo County...
Prescription Health: Robotic puppies are therapeutic
A new study suggests that children who spend...
Rio Grande City community helping woman obtain permit to build a bathroom
A number of people in Rio Grande City...
Weather
Wednesday, April 17, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 16, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 15, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South softball has showcased dominance on the field all season long. The Lady South Hawks are 16-0 in District 32-5A and have...
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
Weslaco native pro-boxer Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa will...
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV Tennis and Swimming and Diving special
The show features interviews with women's and men's...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: Realizan concurso de modelaje en Mission
Bibyana Márquez, es una joven diseñadora empresaria que ha viajado a Europa y Dubai en exposiciones de modas y actualmente está en búsqueda de una modelo...
Miércoles 17 de Abril: Brisa y humedad con temperaturas en los altos 70s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Residente de Brownsville crea mapa digital turístico del Valle
El primer mapa digital que muestra algunos lugares...
