KRGV Sports Director gives insight on Valley high school football, preview show
Valley high school football is here, and the first game is scheduled for Thursday. KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio talks about the Valley High...
Edinburg man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
An Edinburg man has been sentenced for his...
Former La Joya ISD board president sentenced to 14 months in federal prison on extortion charge
A former trustee with the La Joya school...
Weather
Wednesday, August 23, 2023: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, August 21, 2023: Scattered rain, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023: Hot & humid with temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams is arrested on controlled substance, weapon charges
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon,...
Two-A-Day Tour: Roma Gladiators
ROMA, Texas -- The Roma Gladiators have the...
Two-A-Day Tour: La Villa Cardinals
LA VILLA, Texas -- La Villa has their...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Pump Patrol: Monday, August 21, 2023
Pump Patrol: August 18, 2023
Noticias RGV
Comunidad: 'Positive ADDtitude' ayuda a las familias con niños que padecen de trastorno de déficit de atención con hiperactividad
En Comunidad, la fundadora, Belia Gómez, comparte acerca de la organización sin fines de lucro situada en Brownsville, 'Positive ADDitude' y como ayudan a los padres...
La Entrevista: The Martínez Team ofrece servicios inmobiliarios
En La Entrevista, Melissa Santos Martínez y su...
La oficina del sheriff informa que el fugitivo del Centro de Detención Juvenil del condado Starr fue visto en Álamo
Un menor que escapó del Centro de Detención...
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
