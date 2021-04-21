Home
Harlingen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for high school students, general public
The city of Harlingen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, April 23, for high school students and the general public. 2,000 Pfizer vaccines...
Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two of the...
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is trying...
Weather
Cool front, scattered showers possible in Rio Grande Valley this weekend
Happy Friday! Temperatures will hit the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but a cool front is expected to arrive in the Valley late tonight....
Cloudy skies, temperatures in low 80s expected to turn around by Monday afternoon
Happy Monday! Clouds are across most of...
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to...
Sports
Anissa Lucio Named Los Fresnos Volleyball Coach
LOS FRESNOS - Earlier this year Los Fresnos' Head Volleyball Coach position opened up. After multiple candidates were interested, Anissa Lucio got the job. ...
Valley View Falls in State Semis 5-4 on Tuesday
5A State Semifinals Kingwood Park 5, Valley...
IDEA Toros Boys and Girls Win State Soccer Titles
GEORGETOWN - This weekend both the boys and...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Sigue la controversia en relación con la demanda en contra del alguacil del condado Cameron
La división legal de la corte de comisionados del condado Cameron emite una declaración relacionada con la demanda interpuesta contra el actual alguacil de este condado....
Estudiantes extranjeros y el Empleo
Hay buenas noticias para los alumnos beneficiarios de...
Préstamos por tormenta invernal
Según un comunicado de la administración federal de...
