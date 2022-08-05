Home
News
Mandatory water restrictions in effect in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg will begin implementing mandatory stage 2 water restrictions on Friday. Residents will be limited to watering their lawns, gardens and other...
Pentagon denies D.C. request for National Guard migrant help
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon rejected a request...
Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is now busing migrants to New York City
" Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is...
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Aug. 5, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the high 90s
Photos show the extent of low lake levels at Falcon State Park
New images from the U.S. National Weather Service...
Aug. 4, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the 100s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Juarez-Lincoln Huskies football preview
LA JOYA, Texas -- Juarez-Lincoln had a tough return to the football field last year going 0-10 overall. It was their first year back after...
Harlingen South Hawks football preview
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South is coming off...
Brownsville Rivera Raiders football preview
BROWNSVILLLE, Texas -- Rivera high school is looking...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
La Entrevista: Vacuna contra el virus del papiloma humano es prevención del cáncer
En La Entrevista de este viernes está con nosotros Frances Villafañe de la Sociedad Americana Contra el Cáncer. Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
Condado Hidalgo reporta 4 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 836 casos de COVID-19
El condado Hidalgo reportó el viernes cuatro muertes...
Lasara ISD: Nuevas medidas de seguridad
El distrito escolar de Lasara concluye su primera...
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
