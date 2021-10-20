Home
News
Mexico: drug cartels recruiting youths through video games
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Drug cartels in Mexico are recruiting youths through contacts made on multiplayer online video games, officials said Wednesday. Ricardo Mejía, Mexico's...
3 arrested in connection to robbery at Brownsville Stripes
Brownsville police arrested two adults and a juvenile...
Walgreens begins testing drone delivery in Texas
Walgreens will begin flying packages by drone to...
Oct. 20, 2021: More humid, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 19, 2021: More humid, temperatures in upper 80s
Oct. 18, 2021: Temperatures in mid-80s
Sports
McAllen ISD Celebrates 'Dig 4 a Cure'
MCALLEN, TEXAS - McAllen ISD celebrates its 15th annual 'Dig 4 a Cure' fundraiser. Three high schools-- McHi, McAllen Memorial and Nikki Rowe-- came...
First & Goal: Highlights from October 16, 2021
WESLACO, Texas -- Click on the video above...
Double the trouble
MISSION, Texas -- Alan and Alek Gonzalez are...
Programming
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial High School. At just 18, her hard work and compassion for others is really paying off. While...
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve...
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this...
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
20 de octubre: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital
En Vivo: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital con Esmeralda Medellin.
México: grupos criminales captan niños por videojuegos
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Las autoridades mexicanas...
Encarcelan al sospechoso de golpear brutalmente a una mujer en Brownsville
En la ciudad de Brownsville encarcelar al agresor...
