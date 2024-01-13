Home
AEP Texas workers monitoring cold front
Crews with AEP Texas are monitoring their power reserves ahead of next week’s cold front, according to a company spokesman. AEP Texas Corporate Communications Manager...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Community members participate in town hall to discuss new Brownsville ISD superintendent
The search continues for Brownsville ISD'S next superintendent....
Saturday: Jan. 13, 2023: Sunny and nice with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Jan. 12, 2023: Windy and cool temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
WATCH LIVE: Cold weather update from the KRGV First Warn 5 Weather Team
Tune in for a weather update from the...
Sports
East Side Ready For Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game
LA VILLA - The East All-Stars wrapped up their final practice on Thursday as they get ready for Saturday's RGVCA All-Star Game at PSJA Stadium. ...
Vaqueros Pick Up First Conference Win in OT Thriller with Seattle U
EDINBURG - Junior Hasan Abdul-Hakim hit a game-winning...
John Campbell Anounces Retirement as Vela Head Football Coach
EDINBURG - After seven seasons, four district titles...
Community
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Audi the German Shepard mix
Noticias RGV
Tres migrantes se ahogaron en Eagle Pass días después de que Texas impidiera el paso a la Patrulla Fronteriza, asegura un congresista
Originally Published: 13 JAN 24 17:29 ET Valeria Ordóñez Ghio (CNN) -- Tres migrantes, una mujer adulta y dos niños, se ahogaron en el...
Arrestan en Brownsville al hombre acusado de robo agravado en PNC Bank
El viernes 12 de enero, la policía de...
Bomberos de McAllen asistieron a un camión con remolque incendiado en la autopista
Este sábado 13 de enero los bomberos de...
