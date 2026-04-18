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Hidalgo County Health Department to host vaccination event
The Hidalgo County Health Department is hosting a vaccination event on April 25. The event is open to adults and children. Vaccinations being offered include...
Donna ISD security guard fired over alleged inappropriate student relationship
A security guard at a Donna Independent School...
59-year-old man stung more than 2 dozen times by bees in Alamo
A 59-year-old man was stung more than two...
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Saturday, April 18, 2026: Temperatures drop in the evening bringing a few thunderstorms
Overnight temperatures will drop below average and bring in some rain. The First Warn 5 Weather Team said forecast models show dry conditions throughout Saturday...
Friday, April 17, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, April 16, 2025: Breezy and warm with a high of 90
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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Sharyland goalkeeper Tatiana Castillo signs to Huston-Tillotson
Sharyland Lady Rattlers soccer star Tatiana Castillo signed to play with Huston-Tillotson University in Austin on Friday. "Ever since I was little it's been my...
Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran
Sharyland Rattlers defensive end Danny Mireles signed his...
La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley
La Villa senior guard Herlinda Rivera signed her...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, April 17, 2026
Zoo guest: Horned lizard
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 16, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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