Trial date set for Brownsville murder suspect
A man accused of stabbing and killing a 20-year-old at a Brownsville apartment complex is set to go to trial later this month. Ernesto de...
Palmer Drug Abuse Program prepares for fun run in McAllen
The Palmer Drug Abuse Program is getting ready...
Made in the 956: Just Do It Life Coaching
Helping others is something Laura Flores has turned...
Weather
Tuesday, March 5, 2024: Cloudy morning with a high of 93
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 4, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 3, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A non-district baseball action
SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA holds off Weslaco to win 4-2 in a 6A non-district battle. Check out the highlights for the action tonight.
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Two valley boys high...
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican milksnake
Pet of the Week: Chuck Norris, the chihuahua pug mix
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
La Entrevista: RGV Vipers fin de temporada llena de partidos
Nos acompaña Juanita Maldonado, departe de los RGV Vipers, para hablarnos de los próximos partidos de baloncesto en casa de los Vipers en el Bert Ogden...
La Entrevista: Gspot la empresa de productos de belleza orgánicos y ecológicos
Nos acompaña Gayla de Andas, propietaria de Gspot,...
Salud y Vida: Nuevo medicamento contra anemia
El diez por ciento de todos los cánceres...
