Teen mom charged after leaving her 1-year-old child at La Plaza Mall, police say
A 17-year-old mother was arrested after leaving her 1-year-old child alone in a stroller at La Plaza Mall, according to the McAllen Police Department. Hidalgo...
Trump administration says it will withhold SNAP from Democrat-led states if they don't provide data
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration said...
Michael and Susan Dell donate $6.25 billion to encourage families to claim 'Trump Accounts'
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaires Michael and Susan...
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025: Afternoon sun, cool, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 1, 2025: Chilly day, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Memorial's Juliet Trevino signs with St. Mary's volleyball
Juliet Trevino is signing with St. Mary’s University in San Antonio to continue her volleyball playing career. “I chose to go there because I just...
RGV Vipers bounce back with 113-108 over Osceola Magic
The RGV Vipers defeated the Osceola Magic 113-108...
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball action
High school basketball highlights from Tuesday, November 25...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Channel 5 News kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign
Channel 5 News is kicking off the annual...
Connect
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
