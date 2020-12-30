Home
Nashville man’s girlfriend warned he was building bombs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited his home after his girlfriend...
Greg Abbott says Austin can't ban on-site dining for New Year's weekend as COVID-19 surge continues
By Juan Pablo Garnham , The Texas...
Trump’s $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for...
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks continue for another week. On Saturday night at Buccaneer Stadium, Diamondback quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
First and Goal Friday - Area Round
First and Goal - Area Round Playoffs ...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Voces a favor y en contra de legalización de aborto en Argentina
BUENOS AIRES (AP) - Argentina se convirtió el miércoles en el país más grande de Latinoamérica en legalizar el aborto, lo que supone una victoria para...
El condado Hidalgo reporta 5 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 604 personas dan positivo
El condado Hidalgo informó el miércoles de cinco...
Se realizan Negociaciones por apoyo económico
El presidente Donald Trump Firmó la legislación para...
