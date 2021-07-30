Home
Lawsuit filed against United Irrigation District over unknown pipe
A property owner in McAllen says a pipe in his front yard has been releasing water since Hurricane Hanna when he and his neighbors noticed water...
‘Part of a legacy:’ Son of slain Texas trooper graduates from DPS academy
Zachary Moses Sanchez’s father – Texas State Trooper...
State Board of Education member from Brownsville addresses Abbott over Covid concerns
Students across the Rio Grande Valley are starting...
Weather
July 30, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in mid-90s
July 28, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in the mid-90s
July 27, 2021: Weak storms in spots, highs in mid-90s
Camping with the Cowboys - Day Seven
The Dallas Cowboys have begun their road to the Super Bowl with the start of training camp in Oxnard, California. Here is the latest update from...
Marichalar Named Santa Rosa Head Football Coach
SANTA ROSA - On Monday Joe Marichalar found...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 wraps up live...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army teamed up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need! Due to...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
"Parte de un legado:" Hijo de un soldado de Texas asesinado, se gradua de la academia DPS
El padre de Zachary Moses Sánchez, el policía estatal de Texas Moisés Sánchez, murió en el cumplimiento del deber en 2019. El viernes, Zachary honró la...
Obstetras recomiendan vacuna contra COVID a embarazadas
Dos destacadas asociaciones de obstetras de Estados Unidos...
Gobierno de EEUU demanda a Texas por detención de migrantes
EL PASO, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) - El gobierno...
