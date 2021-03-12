Home
Abbott: DHS to hold mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande Valley
The Department of Homeland Security will hold a mass vaccination clinic for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley next week, Gov. Greg Abbott and...
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 818 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Mission to hold second dose vaccination clinic
The city of Mission will hold a second...
Weather
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with weather conditions that will continue to worsen as the next surge of cold air arrives tonight. ...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Sports
Jacquline Vargas Signs NLI to Texas A&M San Antonio
HARLINGEN - Harlingen's Jacquline Vargas signing her #NLI to Texas A&M San Antonio. She plans on majoring in the medical field while playing soccer.
Edinburg Bobcats Claim 7th NCA Title
The Edinburg High Cheer Squad was hoping for...
Tuesday Night Baseball Highlights
Baseball Highlights from McAllen Rowe hosting McAllen High...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Restricciones para vaciones de primavera en la Isla del Padre Sur
A pocas horas para que arriben decenas de estudiantes vacacionistas de primavera. Agencias policiacas del condado Cameron y municipales en la Isla Del Padre Sur...
El covid y la salud mental en el Valle
Hace exactamente un año que comenzó la pandemia...
Ofrecen apoyo a migrantes con un nuevo centro en Brownsville
Aún con la clausura del campamento de inmigrantes...
